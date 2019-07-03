SACRAMENTO, Calif — I don't know about you, but the price of gasoline stresses me out.

But, I have both good and bad news. First, the good news. Prices are going down. The bad news, though, is it's still expensive.

To add insult to injury, we're overpaying at the pump by $375 a year! And, according to the folks at Gas Buddy, it's our fault. If you're guilty of driving on or near an empty tank, you're setting yourself up to fail.

As you’d need to fill up immediately, you won't have the luxury to price shop different gas stations. In some cities, folks can save up to 60 cents a gallon by shopping around.

Another budget buster at the pump would be consistently going to the same gas station because it's close to your house. You could be missing out on a better price or missing out on loyalty discounts at another gas station. The folks at Gas Buddy say you can save on average of $50 a year by ignoring convenience!

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

Shoppers rave over Falling Prices store in Carmichael

Some bargain lovers in Carmichael wait four hours or more to be one of the first people in line at Falling Prices on Fair Oaks Blvd. Shoppers can find liquidated products from places like Target and Amazon - for prices as low as 25 cents!