If viewing on the ABC10 app, click HERE for multimedia.

I was recently taking a break from cleaning my house when I stumbled upon a post from People magazine that women spend $15,000 on beauty products!

What?! That's a price of a car!! pic.twitter.com/zjvinyMWAl — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) September 12, 2018

How can we save money on beauty products?! The most popular beauty hack from our Facebook Friends is to use lipstick as blush.

Facebook friend Ramonita wants to know what to do for dark shadows under the eyes.

But we think Ty Smith has the best advice and it's free!

While we all know it's beauty that counts, sometimes a bargain lipstick puts a little extra pep in your step!

If you have a money saving tip, let BrittanyCBegley know on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV