If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
In my house, I'm always trying to save money.
So I want to share with you how I save money at the grocery store.
According to the California Budget and Policy Center, a two-working-parent family spends $773 a month on groceries. A single-parent single family spends roughly $577 a month on groceries.
Our ABC10 Facebook Friends have some secrets for you too!
Coffee
Let's trim your bill, starting with your cup of coffee.
Coffee stats show the average American drinks three cups a day. So, I went to my local grocery store to assess the cost difference between name brand coffee and where we can save money.
If you use name brand detergent you'll spend $118 a year. If you make the switch to store brand detergent, you'll save $95 a year. That's an 80 percent savings.
Chips
As a mom, I'm always tempted to buy prepacked bags of chips for my son's lunch, but I always feel like I'm wasting money. So I wanted to cost out the difference in prepackaged chips and packaging them out myself.
If you pack a bag of chips five days a week over the course of the year, you'll spend $106 on chips. If you switch to a bag of chips and put them in individual plastic bags, you'll save about $7!
If you made all the switches for a year, you would save $1,198 for the year. That, my friends, is the average of two round-trip tickets to Hawaii from Sacramento and $300 in spending money!
What's your money savings tip? Email Brittany at BBegley@abc10.com or follow her on Facebook.