It turns out, my house is Grand Central Station for trick or treating this year!

How do you save money for Halloween? How much do you spend on candy? #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/meFAy2op0R — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 15, 2018

Maria Gonzalez:

We spend $50-$60 and that usually lasts about 1.5 hours 😮 #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/883NHPJFEh — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 15, 2018

My personal Halloween, money-savings secret is not to buy candy that you know you're going to eat before the first trick-or-treater even knocks on your door!

How much should you pay for a bag of Halloween candy?



A lot of experts say you should pay 16 to 20 cents an ounce is the sweet spot. #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/qhwSXD6gVt — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 15, 2018

Don't forget, if you're so lucky and have candy left over, put it in the freezer and save it for your Christmas cookies.

