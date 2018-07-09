We all have that one money-saving secret that makes us feel like a budget baller.

Below are some tips you may not be aware of to stretch your dollar even further!

Let's talk about lattes now that it's September. Last week, I showed you how to save money by making Pumpkin Spice Lattes in your crock pot to save money.

One viewer commented on my Facebook page, saying if you use pumpkin spice latte coffee creamer, you can save money. We crunched the numbers and, he's right!

At Starbucks, you'll spend $4.95 for a tall Pumpkin Spice Latte. You'll also have to run on the treadmill for 30 minutes to burn all the calories from your trendy treat! If you switch to Pumpkin Spice Latte creamer, you'll save $3.84 a cup and 278 calories.

Ingredients for Pumpkin Spice Latte in a Crockpot Recipe from Thriving Home Blog:

6 cups milk

6 cups of strongly brewed coffee

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup vanilla

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

3 cinnamon sticks

Mix all of your ingredients in the crock-pot and let it simmer on high for two hours. Enjoy!

If you don't have a lot of time or patience to hunt through the paper to find the best deals, you can always buy the coupon that you know you'll use. Websites like eBay and West Coast Clipping can save you a lot of money!

Cheers to saving time, money and staying on budget while drinking your coffee! Continue the conversation with Brittany on Facebook.

