Halloween is just a few days away, but do you ever wonder what to do with the leftover candy?
#1 — Make money on your left over Halloween candy-
#2 — You can always send your Halloween candy to the troops
If you still have candy leftover, you can always make my favorite recipe: Dirty Brownies. If you don’t have a certain item listed below, no problem, just substitute some chocolate from your leftover candy stash and you’ll be good to go!
What you need:
- 1 package of Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- 1 package of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- 1 package of Betty Crocker Supreme Brownie Mix
- 1 package of Oreo
- Wax paper
- Vegetable Oil
- 2 eggs
Directions:
- Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees.
- Line the bottom of an 9×13 baking pan with wax paper.
- Start by pressing the cookie dough into the bottom of the pan, making sure to create an even layer. Then add a layer of Oreos on top of the cookie dough. It's a tight fit, but you should get 12 in the pan.
- Next add the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup on top of the Oreo.
- Pour the brownie batter on top of the Oreo-Reese's layer.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes.
- Test with a toothpick to see if the center is done. Pour Hershey Sauce on top of your Dirty Brownies.
If you want to keep brownies moist, put a slice of sandwich bread on the top of the brownies when your done baking them.
If you have a cooking tip, tweet Brittany or follow he on Facebook.
© 2018 KXTV