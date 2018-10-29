Halloween is just a few days away, but do you ever wonder what to do with the leftover candy?

#1 — Make money on your left over Halloween candy-

#2 — You can always send your Halloween candy to the troops

If you still have candy leftover, you can always make my favorite recipe: Dirty Brownies. If you don’t have a certain item listed below, no problem, just substitute some chocolate from your leftover candy stash and you’ll be good to go!

What you need:

  • 1 package of Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
  • 1 package of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
  • 1 package of Betty Crocker Supreme Brownie Mix
  • 1 package of Oreo
  • Wax paper
  • Vegetable Oil
  • 2 eggs

Directions:

  • Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees.
  • Line the bottom of an 9×13 baking pan with wax paper.
  • Start by pressing the cookie dough into the bottom of the pan, making sure to create an even layer. Then add a layer of Oreos on top of the cookie dough. It's a tight fit, but you should get 12 in the pan.
  • Next add the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup on top of the Oreo.
  • Pour the brownie batter on top of the Oreo-Reese's layer.
  • Bake for 30-35 minutes.
  • Test with a toothpick to see if the center is done. Pour Hershey Sauce on top of your Dirty Brownies.

If you want to keep brownies moist, put a slice of sandwich bread on the top of the brownies when your done baking them.

