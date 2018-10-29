Halloween is just a few days away, but do you ever wonder what to do with the leftover candy?

#1 — Make money on your left over Halloween candy-

Some dentists will buy back your Halloween candy

Put in your zip code and a list of dentists will pop up for you!

#2 — You can always send your Halloween candy to the troops

You can send your extra candy to the troops

put in your zip code and a list of locations will pop up for you!

If you still have candy leftover, you can always make my favorite recipe: Dirty Brownies. If you don’t have a certain item listed below, no problem, just substitute some chocolate from your leftover candy stash and you’ll be good to go!

What you need:

1 package of Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

1 package of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

1 package of Betty Crocker Supreme Brownie Mix

1 package of Oreo

Wax paper

Vegetable Oil

2 eggs

Directions:

Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees.

Line the bottom of an 9×13 baking pan with wax paper.

Start by pressing the cookie dough into the bottom of the pan, making sure to create an even layer. Then add a layer of Oreos on top of the cookie dough. It's a tight fit, but you should get 12 in the pan.

Next add the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup on top of the Oreo.

Pour the brownie batter on top of the Oreo-Reese's layer.

Bake for 30-35 minutes.

Test with a toothpick to see if the center is done. Pour Hershey Sauce on top of your Dirty Brownies.

If you want to keep brownies moist, put a slice of sandwich bread on the top of the brownies when your done baking them.

