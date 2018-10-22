I don’t know about you but life is crazy in my house. I still have to get my son a Halloween costume, and we all know that’s going to cost a fortune.

I just spent about a billion dollars on Halloween candy, and I have to find a costume for me that won’t embarrass my son.

One study says men will spend $96 on a Halloween costume, while women will spend about $77. I don’t know about you, but that’s a lot of money.

Let’s see if we can find you some costumes that are fast, easy and less than $5.

Let’s start with a “Sassy Emoji.” All you need is a dollar store emoji pillow and a ruler for a grand total of $2.

If you’re like me and consider bread it’s own food group, I have the costume for you. All you need is bread from the dollar store, a gold medal and you’re officially a “Bread Winner” all for less than a dollar.

What are you doing with the umbrella that you barely use in Northern California? We all know it never rains. Cut out some models from your favorite magazine that’s lying next to the bathtub, take some string and it’s officially “Raining Men” for just a dollar.

Who says you can’t have fun on a budget?

