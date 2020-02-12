The plastic surgery business is booming during the coronavirus pandemic

With so many people out of work and so many businesses struggling, you might be surprised to hear about one business that’s booming. Plastic surgery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surgeons across the country say they're seeing more patients this year than last.



The signs are everywhere, restaurants are closing, retail is reeling but one business is booming.

Dr. Peter Capizzi has been a plastic surgeon in Charlotte for 23 years and can't believe how busy this year has been.

"June or July was exceedingly busier than in previous years," he said.

In fact, he said except for the spring, his office has seen a steady stream of patients.

"We're probably I’d say 15% busier than we were last year do you think that’s because I’m staring at myself on zoom right now? I think that’s part of it."

He said people also finally have time on their hands for recovery with many working from home. He also said some have the extra money in the bank because they’re not traveling.

Plastic surgeons across the country say their business is up.

Other industries are thriving too. With gyms opening and closing fitness, equipment, such as yoga mats, bicycles and even rowing machines are sold out.

Netflix added 25 million subscribers just in the first half of the year and of course, home improvement stores like Lowes saw a 100% increase in online sales.

Back in the plastic surgery world, botox and breast implants are still the most popular services.

Harley Pickels recently went under the knife.

"It was something I was always kind of self-conscious about," she said.

Pickels is a trauma nurse in Cheraw, South Carolina and said this summer she finally decided to have her breasts done.

"It could be a little nerve-racking but I just kind of took the plunge and went for it," she said.

She said she’s thrilled and much more confident. And Dr. Capizzi said he thinks that’s another reason people are still paying for plastic surgery in a pandemic.

"Psychologically, it's not really been a positive experience. People want to feel good again and I’d like to think this business Is about feeling good about yourself," he said.