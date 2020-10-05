Local river raft company reopens with new social distancing guidelines

American River Raft Rentals reopened with new rules in order to keep their doors opens.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova river raft rental company is implementing new social distancing guidelines now that they've reopened for business.

American River Raft Rentals owner Kent Hansen said reopening means going the extra mile to make sure social distancing guidelines are followed. The raft rental company is only taking six reservations a hour. Guests are not allowed to tie their rafts together, and rafts are cleaned with bleach after each use.

“If there is somebody that is not following the rules the rangers can call us. We will be able to let them know, based on the raft number, who’s responsible for that contract,” Hansen said.

Davis Fong and his family rented a raft to float the American River Saturday. Fong said it's his family's first outing in a while. He said renting a raft in the new normal came with more rules than before.

“They encouraged us to wear masks. We wore them inside when we rented the raft,” Fong said.

Hansen said he brought on more staff to make sure guests follow the new health guidelines. He also installed a sneeze guard to protect employees from any potential spread of the virus. But all of the extra safety precautions come at a cost that could force Hansen to close his doors once again.

“July and August are always our busiest months. If we can get somewhat normal by then, I’m not concerned at all. But if this continues into July, I’d have to look at the numbers again for sure,” Hansen said.

