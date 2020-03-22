LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editors note: An earlier version of this story said customers do not need to take action. An AT&T clarified this and said customers need to call them to receive this offer.

AT&T announced Sunday the company waive wireless voice and data overage fees for customers nationwide.

Fees dating back to March 13 will be retroactively waived and AT&T says customers need to call to receive this support.

The commitment is in addition to our participation in FCC Chairman Pai’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”

AT&T also said the company will not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This lasts for the next 60 days.

