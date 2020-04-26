AUBURN, Calif. — Let's face it, the coronavirus epidemic has caused all kinds of economic hardships for people and businesses. And according to one small business in the area, enough is enough with the stay-at-home orders.

Tisha Fernhoff has been the owner of Beauty Bar Salon in Auburn since 2011. After eight weeks of shutting her business down due to the pandemic, she was left with no other choice but to open her doors back up.

"Those bills don't stop just because you're not working. Right now, they're stacking up...I'm going down a hole and I need to come up for air. I had to come back to work," Fernhoff stated.

Fernhoff has tried to apply for assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Payment Protection Program, but she claims she was given the "run around."

"I did the EDD thing, but there's a hiccup in that. Nothing has come through," she said. "There's no help for us really-- small businesses. I see the big businesses getting up but not us. I'm just trying to fight for my family, fight for my business, and put food on the table."

Fernhoff has pledged to open back up under very careful safety precautions as long as the pandemic is around.

"I'm trying to do it the most responsible way I can with the proper sanitation, the proper masks, the proper back to work barbicide plan," she said.

She understands she may face criticism over her decision to reopen her salon.

"They don't have to come to my business. I'm not forcing anyone to leave their homes. It's just painful. This whole situation is painful. There's sick people. People are dying. People are going to lose everything if we don't open up responsibly. There has to be a better way," Fernhoff said.

We reached out to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, and they told ABC10 they're not citing businesses or enforcing stay-at-home orders.

Fernoff said business is booming, but she'll just be working part time for the immediate future.

RELATED:

President Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals

Somber Congress, many in masks, pass almost $500B more in coronavirus aid

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Frustration over EDD’s call center grows despite state efforts to remedy problem

Governor Gavin Newsom said EDD is working with Covered California to learn from their best practices as many struggle with the phone lines for EDD.