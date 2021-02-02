For Black History Month, ABC10 is highlighting a different Black-owned business in our community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — February is Black History Month, and all month long ABC10 wants to highlight local Black-owned businesses in the Sacramento and Northern California region. We asked our viewers to share names of Black-owned businesses that should be featured on television and you delivered.

This article will be updated every morning as we introduce you to more local Black-owned businesses throughout the month.

House of Chicken and Ribs

House of Chicken and Ribs serves BBQ at Elverta Road and Watt Avenue in Antelope. This place is known for supporting the community and giving other local businesses the chance for some exposure. It's a family owned business with award winning BBQ that is a must-have when driving through the area.

SpiderMonkey Dessert's Studio

SpiderMonkey Dessert's Studio is owned by Jamie and run out of her home in Elk Grove. She'll bake any dessert for your celebration including cakes, pies, puddings, cobblers, and even cinnamon candy apples. The business recently launched contact-less delivery during the weekends. Jamie knows that times are difficult and makes a special effort to shout out her clients.

She states on the website, "Thank you to everyone for all of your support. I really look forward to growing with you and becoming a long term staple here in the River City. "

Check back each morning for more!