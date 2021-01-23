California says some highway marijuana billboards must go

SACRAMENTO, California — California regulators say some highway billboards advertising legal marijuana industry products must come down. The state Bureau of Cannabis Control on Thursday said billboard companies must stop selling space for cannabis marketing and take down existing ads on roads that cross state borders. The new regulation covers about three dozen state and interstate routes, including the heavily traveled U.S. 101 in Los Angeles. The agency said it was heeding a ruling by a judge in San Luis Obispo County that found interstate highway cannabis ads are illegal under Proposition 64, which legalized cannabis for adult recreational use. The advertisements can remain on highways that lie entirely within California borders.