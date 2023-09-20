Costco's opening in Northern California | What to know

More Costco's are coming to Northern California. Where, you may ask? Here’s a list of all the locations coming to an area near you.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Half a dozen new Costco locations are planned to open up in the Northern California region soon.

We all know Costco for the gas, good prices, hotdogs and bulk buying but also the traffic, long lines and commute over. The chain is bringing more locations to cities in the Greater Sacramento region and beyond.

Costco isn't telling us exactly when they will open but here's a list — from Natomas to Brentwood — of proposed, in construction or nearly open Costco stores.

Costco will update THIS page with locations opening within three months.

Located at 1214 North Beale Road in Linda

Opening Oct. 27, 2023

160,000-square-feet

Located at 5200 Baseline Road

Opening TBD

160,529-square-feet

921 parking spots

24 fueling positions

Located at the southeast intersection of Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road

Opening TBD

149,500-square-feet

781 parking spots

No

Costco gas station

Located south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive and east of Heidorn Ranch Road

Opening TBD

154,852-square-feet

864 parking spaces

32 fueling positions

Located at 3881 E. Commerce Way

Opening TBD

160,526-square-feet

950 parking spots

A Costco gas station was not proposed

Located in the Crossroads West commercial section

Opening TBD

161,000-square-feet

A gas station was proposed but it is unclear how many fueling positions will be there

Located on the east side of Silva Valley Parkway

Opening TBD

150,000-square-feet

780 to 800 parking spots

A gas station was proposed but it is unclear how many fueling positions will be there