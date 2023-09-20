Costco's opening in Northern California | What to know

CALIFORNIA, USA — Half a dozen new Costco locations are planned to open up in the Northern California region soon.
We all know Costco for the gas, good prices, hotdogs and bulk buying but also the traffic, long lines and commute over. The chain is bringing more locations to cities in the Greater Sacramento region and beyond.
Costco isn't telling us exactly when they will open but here's a list — from Natomas to Brentwood — of proposed, in construction or nearly open Costco stores.
Costco will update THIS page with locations opening within three months.
- Located at 1214 North Beale Road in Linda
- Opening Oct. 27, 2023
- 160,000-square-feet
- Located at 5200 Baseline Road
- Opening TBD
- 160,529-square-feet
- 921 parking spots
- 24 fueling positions
- Located at the southeast intersection of Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road
- Opening TBD
- 149,500-square-feet
- 781 parking spots
- No
- Costco gas station
- Located south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive and east of Heidorn Ranch Road
- Opening TBD
- 154,852-square-feet
- 864 parking spaces
- 32 fueling positions
- Located at 3881 E. Commerce Way
- Opening TBD
- 160,526-square-feet
- 950 parking spots
- A Costco gas station was not proposed
- Located in the Crossroads West commercial section
- Opening TBD
- 161,000-square-feet
- A gas station was proposed but it is unclear how many fueling positions will be there
- Located on the east side of Silva Valley Parkway
- Opening TBD
- 150,000-square-feet
- 780 to 800 parking spots
- A gas station was proposed but it is unclear how many fueling positions will be there
