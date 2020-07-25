Hedge fund to pay $312M for McClatchy newspaper chain

McClatchy holdings include the Sacramento Bee, the Miami Herald and the Charlotte Observer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management says it will pay $312 million to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy protection.

Chatham says it plans to offer employees at the 30-paper chain their current jobs with the same pay and benefits. It will honor collective bargaining agreements. Chairman Kevin McClatchy, CEO Craig Forman and fellow board directors will leave the Sacramento, California-based newspaper chain when the deal closes by Sept. 30, pending the approval of a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.

McClatchy holdings include the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer, and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of debt from its $4.5 billion purchase of Knight-Ridder newspapers in 2006.

