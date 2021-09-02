Hobby Lobby coming to West Valley Mall in Tracy

The store will replace the old JCPenney location and plans to open in 2022.

TRACY, Calif. — Hobby Lobby is adding a new store in Tracy.

The new location will take over the old JCPenney store at the West Valley Mall with plans to open in early 2022.

“We’re very excited to welcome Hobby Lobby to the Tracy community,” Tracy Mayor Nancy Young said in an Instagram post from the City of Tracy.

Young also mentioned how excited residents are for the arts and crafts store.

“For several years, Tracy residents have expressed their desire for a Hobby Lobby, and through our business attraction efforts, the company has decided to make an investment in our community," Young said. "This is great for both shoppers and our local economy.”

