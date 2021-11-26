x
Hundreds of FedEx packages are found in Alabama woods

FedEx said in a statement that it's cooperating with law enforcement and is working to transport the packages as quickly as possible.

HAYDEN, Ala. — Authorities are trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods in Alabama. 

The Blount County Sheriff's Office says 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday. Sheriff Mark Moon said deputies were sent to guard the scene until FedEx workers could arrive to pick up the packages. 

The sheriff said it wasn't clear why the packages were in the ravine, but he hoped to have some answers soon.

