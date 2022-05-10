The startup's CEO calls this the first private training center for commercial spacecraft, planned for a 53-acre campus in Lone Tree.

LONE TREE, Colo. — A startup launching a commercial spaceflight training center plans to develop a 53-acre Denver metro-area campus where people can learn to be astronauts and companies can develop space technologies.

The company, Star Harbor Academy, has land in Lone Tree between Interstate 25 and the RTD light rail line under contract for development of an astronaut school with dorms and future phases of development planned creating a hotel and commercial spaces for companies and space workforce training.

Maraia Tanner, Star Harbor’s founder and CEO, called it the first private training center for people flying on the growing number of commercial spacecraft and space stations being developed.

“There’s really no resources available for spaceflight training now if NASA is not involved,” she said. "We would be the first center for this available to the commercial space industry."

