Business is better than ever for some restaurants after the pandemic. Here's why

With most of the U.S. beginning to ease COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants are doing more business than ever before.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 restrictions are rolled back across the country, more people are heading back out to their favorite coffee shops, breweries and restaurants.

And it turns out those businesses may be getting a bigger boost right now than expected. Let's connect the dots.

The restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic. Some reports say 17% of all restaurants in the U.S. closed permanently or for long periods after COVID-19 hit.

Now that the country is starting to reopen, people are flocking to restaurants. Both Yelp and Open Table have reported surging numbers nationwide, and things aren't just returning to "normal."

In some places, restaurants are actually attracting more customers now than they did before the pandemic. Some of that is because people are wanting to get out because they've been cooped up but it's not the only reason.

Experts say customers have money to spend after saving cash by staying home last year and some restaurants have more room for patrons after being forced to add outdoor seating.

There's also more turnover. Restaurants say customers aren't lingering like they used to, which keeps tables free and allows more people to enjoy a meal.

