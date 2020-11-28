4 family friendly things to do this weekend

Lightshows, ice skating and hitting the slopes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The holiday season is now in full swing, which means many people are searching for the best deals for their Christmas gifts and looking for wholesome family fun.

Here are a few suggestions to check both things off of your to-do list.

Christmas lights

Magical Holiday Moments is a Christmas lights tribute house to Disneyland in Fairfield, Calif. Attendees will remain in their cars and drive through the lightshow with music broadcast on 88.3 FM. The experience is free, but organizers are also accepting donations for the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

The lightshow runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day until New Years Eve at 2132 Calder Place Fairfield, CA 94533.

Sugar Bowl Resort

Lifts are open at Sugar Bowl Resort for those looking to hit the slopes. Advance, online purchases are required for ski/ride dates between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18. Future dates will be launched in early December.

Bayside ice skating

Grab a pair of skates and get on the ice! The ice skating rink is open daily until Jan. 3. Tickets are $15 per person and reservations are encouraged. Parties of 10 can also reserve a luxury lodge package, which includes a private fire place and s'mores.

Christmas Tree

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas tree, head over to Cal Expo. The trees were grown and freshly cut from the foothills of the Cascade Mountains in Oregon.

The tree sizes range from 2 to 16 feet and $15 to $50. Those interested in buying a Christmas tree should enter through the east gate entrance and proceed to Lot D. Trees will be available until Christmas Eve or when inventory runs out.