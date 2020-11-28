Black entrepreneurs describe their role in Sacramento community

Two local women built their businesses from the ground up and urge the community to shop locally.

SACRAMENTO, California — The season of giving has begun and despite a pandemic, people are still lining up to spend their money. Now, the focus turns toward small businesses. Two Sacramento black-owned business owners said part of their mission is empowering and enhancing the community.

“Just to be able to empower women to look and feel their very best, that is our mission,” said Shanida Magaña, owner of Crush Boutique.

DeAngela Thurman owns Calasga Wellness, which provides 100% organic CBD products.

“Our goal at Calasga Wellness, is to promote and retail naturally organic products that will enhance your quality of life,” Thurman said.

Magaña said she built Crush Boutique from the ground up in order to bridge a gap in the fashion industry for women with different shapes, sizes and heights.

“Funny thing is I don’t have a background in retail, but I am a social worker so my background in social work has allowed me the opportunity to connect with people on a different level.”

Thurman’s business also came about after she saw a need.

“When researching ways to take care of my mental and physical health using natural products, I started learning about the benefits of CBD,” Thurman explained.

She said many of the products she saw on the market were either ineffective or too expensive.

“So this is what inspired me to start my own line of products and create a brand that is both effective and affordable,” Thurman said.

Now, Thurman sells an array of lotions, ointments and oils through her website. She said the community has supported her all the way.

“The Sacramento community has really embraced me,” Thurman said. “They help you and they kind of guide you so you’re getting that mentorship as well.”

Both women take their role in the community seriously.

“Be a resource and help to other women, black-owned businesses, just to be able to keep the revenue in our community,” said Magaña, explaining how she frames her work.

“It’s important to support small businesses and black-owned businesses because it’s building a community, it’s building a foundation,” Thurman emphasized.