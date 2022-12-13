Small Sacramento businesses ask for community support ahead of holidays

Local shops are relying on a boost in December sales to stay afloat in 2023.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Christmas quickly approaches, small businesses like Universal Clothing Boutique in Del Paso Heights are relying on a boost in December sales to stay afloat in 2023.

"We're looking to get more people in here and it's extremely important for people to come in and shop small businesses because that's the only way some of us can survive," said Contreina Adams, owner of Universal Clothing Boutique.

The shoe and clothing store opened its doors back in April, 2019. One year later, the COVID pandemic put a major strain on many local shops. Adams says it's still a work in progress to bring pre-pandemic crowds back to her business.

"It's been really hard to get people to not go to some of the larger businesses," said Adams. "It helps us a lot when people come in and buy things as small as just a t-shirt, pair of socks or belts."

Across town at Mother Goose Toys and Books in Land Park, owner Jan Homdus said she had to close her doors for two months at the start of the pandemic and even considered retiring. However in 2021, she was lucky enough to get extra support from customers who brought record-breaking sales.

"I cannot complain. Business has been great for me as I've been here for 16 years," said Homdus. "It was a surprise to many of us."

Homdus said she's expecting sales to be even better by the end of this year.

"Come and show your support," said Adams. "See what we have to offer. There's still a couple of weeks to shop and we're just hoping people come in."

Universal Clothing is open everyday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Mother Goose Toys and Books is open 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

