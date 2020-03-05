Yuba, Sutter, and Placer counties begin relaxing stay-at-home orders

Counties around the state are changing their stay-at-home orders to prepare for the day California reopens.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Counties with strict stay-at-home orders are starting to allow businesses to reopen.

Placer County announced their stay-at-home order will expire Saturday, but county officials expect everyone to still follow the statewide stay-at-home order. Auburn Mayor Daniel Berlant said reopening will add some relief to his city’s struggling economy.

“We rely heavily on our manufacturing industry out at our airport area. There are other businesses that call for social distancing that don’t have to deal necessarily with customers in person. The state was not necessary restricting from but the county’s order did,” Berlant said.



Berlant said the city of Auburn is following Gov. Newsom's reopening plan and getting ready for phase two -- creating a lower risk work place.

“Some of those include restaurants, allow for outdoor dining for example, where maybe there’s a six foot clearance and you are in an outdoor space. Trying to get more of our boutiques open up but for curbside pickup,” Berlant said.



Yuba and Sutter counties relaxed their stay-at-home orders to help put as many people back to work in a safe manner. The counties’ orders say the Yuba Sutter Mall is considered low risk so it can reopen Wednesday.

“I think we are going to be one of the first malls in California to reopen. We would not be able to do that without the support of our counties,” said Natasha Shelton, Yuba Sutter Mall spokesperson.

Shelton said the mall reopening will help bring money back to the county through tax revenue and give people a sense of normalcy. They will take new precautions inside of the mall.

“We are following the Sutter and Yuba counties public health directors' recommendations to ensure a healthy environment where our customers feel comfortable to shop,” Shelton said.

