Beloved East Sacramento restaurant, The Shack, closing at the end of July

The Shack is an East Sacramento restaurant that's served the community since 1931. Their last day of business will be Sunday, July 31.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Shack in East Sacramento announced Thursday it will be closing at the end of the month.

"This has been an amazing adventure and a dream realized for our family," the restaurant wrote in a statement. "We truly cherish the industry that we have been so deeply connected to, and appreciate all the lifelong relationships that came from this."

Many residents expressed their sadness about The Shack closing in the comments of their Facebook post.

"I am so sorry to hear this. It’s one of our family’s favorite places, and you’ve always made us feel so welcome," Kara Synhorst wrote in a comment.

Courtney Higgins commented, "I wouldn't have met my better half if it wasn't for this place and Shackfest."

The restaurant says they have various events planned for the month of July before their last day.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank our customers that have supported us for over 17 years, and helped us create the wonderful community that we love so very much," The Shack said. "We would love to see all of you so that we can say Goodbye, and thank you in person for this awesome run!"

