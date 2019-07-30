PORTLAND, Ore. — We have some bad news about your chances of getting that $125 check through the Equifax settlement.

The company has agreed to pay $700 million after a security breach in 2017 exposed the personal information of 147 million people in 2017.

You can see if you're impacted by visiting the Equifax Data Breach Settlement page.

As KGW first reported last week, all impacted consumers are eligible to receive free credit monitoring for up to 10 years.

If you already have credit monitoring, you can choose a $125 cash option.

However, according to the settlement details, there isn't enough money to pay all the people impacted by the breach.

Out of the $700 million settlement, $425 million was set aside for consumers and $31 million was designated for the $125 cash payments.

That means there is enough money for just 248,000 people to get the full $125.

If all 147 million people file claims, that means each person would get just 21 cents.

If you still want to submit a claim, it only takes a few minutes and you have until Jan. 22, 2020 to file.

