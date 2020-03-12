Buy now, pay later: Benefits & risks

In a time of economic uncertainty, a lot of Americans are choosing a 'reverse layaway' option for the holidays.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Layaways may soon be a thing of the past for some shoppers, thanks to what some call "reverse layaway." It's basically a scenario where you get the item now and you pay later in a series of interest-free payments.

According to Market Watch, companies like Klarna and Afterpay, who offer buy now, pay later options to both stores and shoppers, averaged 100 transactions per second on Black Friday alone.

Like anything, there are some pitfalls consumers need to know about.

First, financial experts fear, that consumers could lose track of their multiple payment plans. This could be an easy way for shoppers to misread what is in their bank account.

Second, one study shows about 43% of the Buy Now Pay Later consumers had late payments over a span of two years. Late fees could range anywhere from $7 up to 25% of your initial order value. It is worth noting, though, that some companies are allowing consumers to delay payments due to the pandemic.

Late fees can add up, especially if you have multiple orders, and that could eventually be reflected on your next credit report. Companies typically report missed payments after 90 days. Additionally, some Buy Now Pay Later companies will also run a "soft" credit check before you make your order and that could show up as a credit inquiry on your credit report.