Calaveras County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Calaveras County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 and other hardships.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief. 

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Calaveras County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Housing

Sierra Hope- Angels Camp

  • Services: Sierra Hope's Supportive Housing Program provides housing and case management services for individuals who are homeless with a physical or mental disability.  
  • Phone: (209) 736-6792

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

The Resource Connection - Calaveras

  • Services: Offers food distributions, crisis center, domestic violence prevention and intervention, shelter, infant/toddler programs, childcare providers, WIC and many more services.
  • Phone: (209) 754-3114

California Parent and Youth Helpline

  • Services: Provides support and resource referrals to parents and youth during the current COVID-19 pandemic, 7-days a week from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Phone: Call or text 1-855-4APARENT (855-427-2736)

Calaveras County Parent Resources & Links

  • Services: Provides additional resources for parents and children including tools for at-home learning education.

Food Distributions

The Resource Connection Food Bank

  • Services: Open Monday - Wednesday & Friday at 9:00 am - 4:30 pm.
  • Phone: (209) 754-1257 

San Andreas Community Covenant Church

  • Services: Every Wednesday at 4:30-6:00 PM.
  • Phone: (209) 754-3881

Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families

  • Services: Free community dinners on Tuesday & Thursday at 5 pm.
  • Phone: (209) 293-4500

Common Ground Senior Services

  • Services: Provides the Meals on Wheels program to seniors in the area.
  • Phone: (209) 498-2246

Mental Health

Calaveras County Behavioral Health Services

  • Services: Provides connections to community agencies and private health care providers.
  • Phone: (209) 754-6525

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Psychology Today's 'Find a Therapist'

  • Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

  • Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Therapy for Black Girls

  • Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
  • Email:  info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Therapy for Latinx

  • Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
  • Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network 

  • Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community. 
  • Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

  • Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.
  • Phone: 1-800-273-8255

 Employment

Mother Lode Job Training

  • Services: MLJT provides job searching assistance for job seekers and professionals.
  • Phone: (209) 754-4242

Calaveras County Human Resources

  • Services: Provides information for current job openings, benefits, salaries and bargaining units.
  • Phone: (209) 754-6303

Financial Support

General Assistance

  • Services: The GA Program provides monthly loans to eligible Calaveras County citizens who have no other means of support.
  • Phone: (209) 754-6452

 Additional California Financial Assistance

COVID-19: Worker Resources

  • Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

California Low-Cost Internet Plans

  • Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

California Lifeline Program

  • Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The WIOA Dislocated Worker Funds for Underserved COVID-19 Impacted Individual

  • The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.
  • Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Small Business Crisis Hotline

  • Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors. 
  • Contact: Register for weekly office hours

United Ways of California COVID-19 Resources

  • Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.  
  • Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's  'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)

   

