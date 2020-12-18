Calaveras County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Calaveras County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 and other hardships.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Calaveras County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Housing

Services: Sierra Hope's Supportive Housing Program provides housing and case management services for individuals who are homeless with a physical or mental disability.

Phone: (209) 736-6792

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Services: Offers food distributions, crisis center, domestic violence prevention and intervention, shelter, infant/toddler programs, childcare providers, WIC and many more services.

Phone: (209) 754-3114

Services: Provides support and resource referrals to parents and youth during the current COVID-19 pandemic, 7-days a week from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Phone: Call or text 1-855-4APARENT (855-427-2736)

Services: Provides additional resources for parents and children including tools for at-home learning education.

Food Distributions

Services: Open Monday - Wednesday & Friday at 9:00 am - 4:30 pm.

Phone: (209) 754-1257

Services: Every Wednesday at 4:30-6:00 PM.

Phone: (209) 754-3881

Services: Free community dinners on Tuesday & Thursday at 5 pm.

Phone: (209) 293-4500

Services: Provides the Meals on Wheels program to seniors in the area.

Phone: (209) 498-2246

Mental Health

Services: Provides connections to community agencies and private health care providers.

Phone: (209) 754-6525

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Employment

Services: MLJT provides job searching assistance for job seekers and professionals.

Phone: (209) 754-4242

Services: Provides information for current job openings, benefits, salaries and bargaining units.

Phone: (209) 754-6303

Financial Support

Services: The GA Program provides monthly loans to eligible Calaveras County citizens who have no other means of support.

Phone: (209) 754-6452

Additional California Financial Assistance

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

