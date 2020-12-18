Calaveras County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.
During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.
This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Calaveras County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.
Housing
- Services: Sierra Hope's Supportive Housing Program provides housing and case management services for individuals who are homeless with a physical or mental disability.
- Phone: (209) 736-6792
The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family & Children
- Services: Offers food distributions, crisis center, domestic violence prevention and intervention, shelter, infant/toddler programs, childcare providers, WIC and many more services.
- Phone: (209) 754-3114
- Services: Provides support and resource referrals to parents and youth during the current COVID-19 pandemic, 7-days a week from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Phone: Call or text 1-855-4APARENT (855-427-2736)
- Services: Provides additional resources for parents and children including tools for at-home learning education.
Food Distributions
- Services: Open Monday - Wednesday & Friday at 9:00 am - 4:30 pm.
- Phone: (209) 754-1257
- Services: Every Wednesday at 4:30-6:00 PM.
- Phone: (209) 754-3881
- Services: Free community dinners on Tuesday & Thursday at 5 pm.
- Phone: (209) 293-4500
- Services: Provides the Meals on Wheels program to seniors in the area.
- Phone: (209) 498-2246
Mental Health
- Services: Provides connections to community agencies and private health care providers.
- Phone: (209) 754-6525
The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.
National Mental Health Resources
- Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.
- Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.
- Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
- Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com
- Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
- Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com
- Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.
- Email: nqttcn@gmail.com
- Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255
Employment
- Services: MLJT provides job searching assistance for job seekers and professionals.
- Phone: (209) 754-4242
- Services: Provides information for current job openings, benefits, salaries and bargaining units.
- Phone: (209) 754-6303
Financial Support
- Services: The GA Program provides monthly loans to eligible Calaveras County citizens who have no other means of support.
- Phone: (209) 754-6452
Additional California Financial Assistance
- Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.
- The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.
- Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.
- Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.
- Contact: Register for weekly office hours
- Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.
- Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number
If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.
If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.
(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)
WATCH MORE: Millions of Californians turning to food banks as unemployment rates rise | Dollars and Sense
Sacramento Food Bank says the number of people it serves has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic began.