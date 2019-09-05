CALIFORNIA, USA — California hit a five-year high for the average price of a gallon of gas in April, but analysts say the state is among those that will be seeing a price drop soon.

“It’s been a rough spring at the pump with prices advancing at a maddening pace and multi-year highs happening in more places than I can count on two hands,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a statement.

“We’re cautiously optimistic now that the worst is behind us and relief is on the horizon for nearly every area in the country. Motorists shouldn’t get too impatient — this won’t happen overnight, but as stations begin to fill their tanks with slightly cheaper gasoline, they’ll begin to pass the savings on, just in time for Memorial Day and beyond.”

This price decrease is expected to be coming to California as well. The state, which already has the second highest gas tax in the Country, was impacted by refinery maintenance, switches to summer-blend gasoline, and the boutique blend of California gas that some refineries aren’t able to make.

According to DeHaan, California saw one of the biggest increases in the average price of gas prices since January 1.

With those issues, there just wasn’t enough supply. Analysts at GasBuddy now say that some areas like California will begin to drop back under $4 per gallon. However, according to GasBuddy, this will be more of a “tiptoe” to lower prices than a sprint.

Gas prices are expected to lower into June as the summer blend builds, but outages still have the potential to interrupt the relief at the pump.

Analysts are also hopeful that California won't be seeing prices like that again for the summer as supply increases from refineries ramp up production.

Most areas in the country are expected to see lower prices around Memorial Day, according to GasBuddy.

