x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

California lawmakers set to vote on paid COVID sick leave

The California Legislature is scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal for the paid leave that would apply to companies with 26 employees or more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California workers could get up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus. 

The California Legislature is scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal for the leave that would apply to companies with 26 employees or more. 

California had a similar law last year but it expired in September. The new bill if it becomes law would be retroactive to Jan. 1.

Lawmakers are also voting to approve big tax cuts for businesses that would save them about $5.5 billion. Those cuts were supposed to take effect next year but lawmakers will vote on whether they should go into force earlier.

Read the full AP story here.  

Related Stories:


ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch More: Gov. Newsom and California Legislature hope to bring back COVID-19 sick pay

In Other News

Sacramento RV dwellers say new 'Safe Ground' encampment site pushes them out