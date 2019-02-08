Texas leads the nation in the number of children who die in hot cars.

More and more auto makers are adding a safety feature that reminds drivers a child or pet is in the backseat.

The alert system activates when a rear door is opened before a trip, but is not reopened after the car is parked.

Drivers get a notification on the dashboard first. Then some models honk the horn.

Hyundai even has an upgrade that continues checking for movement in the backseat after the car is locked.

Rear seat reminders are a standard feature on 20 GM models.

Nissan and now Hyundai have announced most of their cars will have the technology by 2022.

It could be the new norm for all vehicles soon.

Some lawmakers in Congress are pushing a bill called the Hot Cars Act. It would require all new cars come with the potentially life-saving technology.

