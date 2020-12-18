Colusa County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

Here's a list of resources in Colusa County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 and other challenges.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Colusa County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Colusa County

Family & Children

Services: Provides referrals for affordable childcare in addition to training programs and workshops.

Phone: (530) 458-0350 ext. 10309

Email: mayala@ccoe.net

Services: Provides children with nutritious meals.

Phone: (530) 458-0350 ext. 10309

Food Distributions

Services: WFAC offers food distributions, CalFresh information and application assistance, applications for Covered CA and Medical, job search and employment assistance, translations and more. Open by appointment only Monday-Friday from 8:30AM-4:30PM.

Visit their website for a food distribution schedule.

Phone: (530) 473-5400

Services: Offers drive thru food distributions and application assistance for CalFresh, Covered CA and Medical. Open by appointment only Monday-Friday from 8:30AM-4:30PM.

Phone: (530) 476-0822

Housing

Services: Provides emergency shelter in Woodland.

Phone: (530) 661-1218

Email: connect@fourthandhope.org

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employment

Services: If you are unemployed for at least 15 consecutive weeks, you may qualify for employment and job training assistance.

Phone: (530) 458-0326

Mental Health

Services: Provides counseling, crisis intervention, information and more.

Phone: 24-Hour Access Line (888) 793-6580

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Financial Assistance

Services: Information for cash aid services including CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, CalFresh and General Assistance.

Contact: (530) 458-0250

Additional California Financial Support

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

