Colusa County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.
During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.
This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Colusa County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.
Colusa County
Family & Children
- Services: Provides referrals for affordable childcare in addition to training programs and workshops.
- Phone: (530) 458-0350 ext. 10309
- Email: mayala@ccoe.net
- Services: Provides children with nutritious meals.
- Phone: (530) 458-0350 ext. 10309
Food Distributions
- Services: WFAC offers food distributions, CalFresh information and application assistance, applications for Covered CA and Medical, job search and employment assistance, translations and more. Open by appointment only Monday-Friday from 8:30AM-4:30PM.
- Visit their website for a food distribution schedule.
- Phone: (530) 473-5400
- Services: Offers drive thru food distributions and application assistance for CalFresh, Covered CA and Medical. Open by appointment only Monday-Friday from 8:30AM-4:30PM.
- Phone: (530) 476-0822
Housing
- Services: Provides emergency shelter in Woodland.
- Phone: (530) 661-1218
- Email: connect@fourthandhope.org
The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employment
- Services: If you are unemployed for at least 15 consecutive weeks, you may qualify for employment and job training assistance.
- Phone: (530) 458-0326
Mental Health
- Services: Provides counseling, crisis intervention, information and more.
- Phone: 24-Hour Access Line (888) 793-6580
The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.
National Mental Health Resources
- Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.
- Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.
- Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
- Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com
- Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
- Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com
- Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.
- Email: nqttcn@gmail.com
- Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255
Financial Assistance
- Services: Information for cash aid services including CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, CalFresh and General Assistance.
- Contact: (530) 458-0250
Additional California Financial Support
- Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.
- Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.
- The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.
- Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.
- Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.
- Contact: Register for weekly office hours
- Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.
- Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number
If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.
If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.
(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)
