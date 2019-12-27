SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The time for gift giving may have passed, but shoppers in Sacramento still packed the mall on the day after Christmas.

Many shoppers were out returning items that they didn't like or spending their new gift cards.

“We are looking for a smokeless grill, and it was the last one and it was on sale...,” said Susan Janechek, a shopper.

From scoring a deal on the latest and greatest to saying goodbye to an unwanted gift, everyone had their own reason for visiting Arden Fair Mall on Thursday.

“We’ve returned apple air pods, actually. I wasn’t a fan of them, and I was, like... Instead of having air pods, my family can play games, so we got a Xbox instead so everyone can hang out and spend family time together,” said Erica Decima, another Arden Fair Mall shopper.

The big theme for the day was earliness. Shoppers at the mall were out early to beat the crowds and get what they truly wanted under the tree on Christmas.

“Lots of sales. We didn’t return anything, but we had gift cards and we wanted to shop before the crowds got here,” said Joy Brewer, another mall shopper.

