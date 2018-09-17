Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Sure, surveillance cameras can be crucial to your home security. But these days too many households are passing on home alarm systems for cameras which rarely provide the same deterrent.

Whether you travel for work or have been the victim of a robbery, today peace of mind comes with a price drop. Imagine a home security system that can monitor your doors and movement around your home while providing push alerts to keep you in the loop. That same system can even turn the lights on or off to make your home look occupied.

A one-of-its kind home alarm system (that works with the Amazon Alexa voice service as an option) with no contracts and zero monthly fees is my favorite home security deal you'll see anywhere!

Click the play button to see the simple DIY set-up and how I use the system in my home.

Features of the Packard Bell Smart Home Security System

Includes top-of-the-line motion sensor

Includes two door / window security sensors

Includes smart WiFi socket

Remote monitoring anytime and from anywhere 24/7/365

Easy DIY set-up: no installation required and no monthly fees

Surveillance camera with pan and tilt that automatically records when motion is detected

System can program lights to turn on or off with integrated app

Receive emails and push alerts the second an intrusion is detected

Pairs and streams updates to both Apple and Android devices

Lowest-recorded price today

**You will need a smartphone or tablet to set-up this product

