It doesn't matter how much you've spent on your TV. Regardless of size and brand name, there is absolutely no way its speakers sound spectacular. In my quest to save you cash, today I've got the ultimate upgrade for your family room, bedroom, mancave or she-shed!

TVs have become thinner every year. While LEDs and other television components can shine under these compressed conditions, speakers cannot. TV audio has taken a turn for the worse over the years which is why I consider a soundbar an essential rather than a luxury.

As we quickly approach the holiday quarter, different retailers will create "Black Friday tests." Stores often drop prices to what a product could potentially sell for on Black Friday (and sometimes at even lower prices, never higher). Every time that happens, I will flag the deal — which brings us to this Bluetooth soundbar.

Richsound is a high-end audio company that receives countless accolades, and the Richsound Research soundbars are some of the best-reviewed soundbars in the country.

Click the play button to see the brilliant design.

Features of the Richsound Research soundbars:

Elevate your TV, gaming system or movie set-up

Ideal for watching sports, action movies and the big games

Stream music wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet

Provides strong elevated crystal clear audio

Wall mountable or stands easily on its own

2.0 sound channels

Full functioning remote control

Can easily be wired to televisions and stereos without Bluetooth

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99

