BUY IT NOW: $50 off Pur-Hydrate Luxury Sheet Sets with free delivery

This is simply the best bedding bargain you will see for Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2018. The exact same doorbuster that thousands will try and snag in-store is online direct from the distributor for $15 less and guaranteed in stock right now.

Now a worldwide best-seller on Amazon (where they are marketed under four different sub brands and sold for a higher price), these sheets offer the soothing benefits of Aloe Vera and a soft weave set that's easily one of the best deals this holiday season.

These sheets are treated with 100 percent all-natural Aloe Vera to help hydrate your skin while you sleep. Resistant to fading, staining, shrinking, wrinkles, dust mites, mold, mildew and other allergens, these are the softest and most durable sheets I've tested.

The sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. There is elastic all the way around the fitted sheet for a snug fit.

This is the best bedding deal you will see this season and it surpasses any sheet set deal of this quality offered at any other store this season.

Features of the Pur Luxury sheet set:

Soft, silky and luxurious sheets

These same designer sheets are sold in high-end department stores

Ideal for the master bedroom, guest rooms and even kids' rooms at these prices

Fade-resistant and hypoallergenic

Highest resistance rating to dust mites, mold and mildew alongside other allergens

100 percent all-natural Aloe Vera soothes and calms the skin

Resistant to staining, shrinking and wrinkles

More durable and softer than cotton sheets

Machine washable

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Guaranteed Black Friday pricing

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

***Choice of colors and sizes available

