BUY IT NOW: $400 off the newest 12-inch MacBook, certified refurbished with free shipping

You can almost feel Black Friday in the air, can't you? Retailers are cranking out some of their top offerings, including my favorite deal on Amazon today: a 12-inch MacBook for $400 off.

It's extremely rare to see a licensed Apple product on sale (given that Amazon and Apple make competing products), but this one-day only sale tied to a Manufacturer Certified Refurbished product is a great opportunity.

What does certified refurbished mean? Rather than some guy named Bob polishing used products in his basement, to quote Amazon, this is what the full procedure entails:

"Certified refurbished products look and work like new. These products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers, which typically perform a full diagnostic test, replacement of any defective parts, and a thorough cleaning process. Packaging and accessories may be generic. This product is backed by a 1-year Woot Warranty."

The big question is, should you make the splurge now or is it worth waiting for Black Friday 2018? On Black Friday and the days that precede it, Best Buy and several other retailers will offer $150 - $299 off brand new MacBooks (not certified refurbished) that have the exact same warranty as what Amazon is offering today.

If you can afford the additional $150, I'd wait. But please keep in mind their offerings will be tied to limited inventory. If you'd rather save the $150 or so, today is the best day to score a deal on the most recent release of the 12-inch MacBook.

Was: $1399.99

Now: $999.99

