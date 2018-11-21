Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The best holiday gift of all might be knowing that the hottest deals are online, in-stock and all waiting for you. There's no need to push or shove your way through crowds during the Black Friday mayhem.

While there are some fantastic in-store deals locally on products such as furniture, vehicles (check local lots), HVAC and household essentials, this list of deals includes products you can buy online on your couch without changing out of your pajamas!

If there is a major deal you don't see on this list, it is likely a much better deal on Cyber Monday 2018. I'll be showcasing the top Cyber Monday deals beginning this weekend.

You can also find more holiday gifts on sale on our list of 80 Black Friday deals.

I strongly caution you not to buy any pillows, robo vacs or weighted blankets. These products all drop in price on Cyber Monday!

Here are the most popular products for this Black Friday (based on clicks, traffic and what's trending for big box retailers, thanks to the distributors below) are all waiting for you!

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

For a look at the 10 hottest tech products on sale today, click the play button, then click here!

10) $50 off iClever power bank and jump starter with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

9) $100 off Samsung, Lenovo and Acer Chromebooks with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

8) $150 off Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

7) $100 off top-rated non-stick Italian cookware set with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

6) $100 off noise-canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

5) $50 off top-rated Pur-Hydrate luxury sheet sets with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

**Choice of colors and sizes

4) $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

***King Size adds $10

3) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

*Just one charge lasts you up to 6 months!!

2) $70 off live streaming cut the cord TV box with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

1) Black Friday's best TV sale with free shipping

**Includes price match guarantee

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA