BUY IT NOW: $45 Off Top Rated 8" Chef Knife + Free Prime Shipping

If your knife drawer is a mess of blades that never stay sharp, there is a sale on Amazon you'll want to check out today.

I have enjoyed Wusthof knives over the years, but the universal chef's knife featured in today's deal can easily replace four or five different knives I use for various kitchen tasks.

For slicing and dicing fish, meat, herbs and vegetables, this five-star eight-inch chef knife is a winner. It's forged from an exclusive single sheet of stainless steel, and it's designed to prevent slip-ups and increase kitchen safety.

Remember, dull knives leads to accidents. Knives that need more force or that cause you to rock back and forth lead to slip-ups occur. Sharp knives do the work for you and are therefore safer.

Your best bargain today is under $30 and my top pick. Click the play button for some more insight.

Features of the Pur-Well Living 5-star 8in Chef Knife:

57 Rockwell Hardness: 15° blade angle delivers outstanding cutting performance

This knife stayed sharper than Wusthof in our 3-month slice tests

Friodur ice-hardened blades are corrosion-resistant

Comfortable molded handles are break-proof and sanitary

Forged from a single piece of exclusive high carbon steel

Ideal for chopping herbs, cutting vegetables, slicing fish and meat

Lowest price ever seen for a knife of this caliber

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

