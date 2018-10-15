Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off Life Proof LED Tactical Survival Lights + Free Shipping

This is one of my favorite things to see as a bargain hunter: retailers helping communities and lowering prices.

Following widespread power outages in areas impacted by Hurricane Michael and the demands of those recovering in the dark, the demand for tactical flashlights have been intense. A distributor of the top tactical flashlights not only lowered prices by about 50 percent, they upgraded all orders to overnight shipping to those in the South.

And while that retailer is continuing to help residents of hurricane-impacted communities first, they're also offering the deal to you. (Not that because residents of hurricane-impacted communities are being served first, your order might be slightly delayed.)

Click the play button to see it in action!

Features of the Life Proof LED Tactical Survival Lights:

Flashlight can survive being run over by a four-ton airplane

Waterproof and shock proof!

Brightest light you can buy for under $30

Multiple lighting modes including SOS Emergency LED program

Ideal for camping, fishing and hunting

Your best friend during a blackout

Great for dog-walking

Bulb lasts for more than 100,000 hours

Performed better than eight different flashlights at double the price

Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

***For $3 more there is an option to buy a flashlight with included batteries

