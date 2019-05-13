Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $70 off Destination Bags smart travel luggage set with free shipping

You don't need to wait until Prime Day or Black Friday to claim a luggage deal! Today there's a great deal that offer luggage at a Prime Day price.

When a luggage deal drops, it's typically a carry-on or full-sized suitcase. It's rare to find a deal on both — and when you can get all of the specs tied to the luggage on sale today, you can bet I'm first in line to save.

I am on a flight two or three times every week. I host shows in various cities and test products for different networks all over the country. My luggage needs to be extremely durable and ready for a frantic run from one airport gate to the next.

The Destination Bags luggage that just went on sale — which is far above American Tourister and many of the entry level baggage brands you'll see — includes a TSA-approved carry-on and a full-sized suitcase.

If you are in the market for luggage for that next road trip, flight or even upcoming Memorial Day travel, I'd make your move now. Happy Savings!



Click the play button to see this luggage set in action!

Features of Destination Bags luggage as listed by manufacturer:

Multi-directional four-wheel spinners allow smooth, 360-degree movement

Extremely lightweight and durable with ABS exterior

Lightweight construction helps you adhere to airline weight restrictions

Fully lined interior main compartment features garment restraint straps

Molded corner guard reinforcements for absorbing and deflecting shock

Features interior mesh pocket for either laundry bag or toiletries

Convenient and flexible top handles allows for easy lifting and maneuvering

Sturdy locking retractable push-button telescopic trolley handle that extends 41 inches, conductive for simple, one-handed use

Built in TSA approved lock system

Smaller 20-inch carry-on spinner

Larger 26-inch spinner

BUY IT NOW: $70 off Destination Bags smart travel luggage set with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $99.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?