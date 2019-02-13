Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $110 off the best-selling Pur Gravity weighted blanket with free shipping
It's one of the only sustainable weighted blankets in the world, it's a global best-seller and it's your key to a Happy Valentine's Day.
If your Valentine won't' cuddle you, the Pur Gravity weighted blanket will do the job. More importantly, if you struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep or you're battling any type of stress, it's time for a weighted blanket.
These days you can find weighted blankets everywhere, from unsafe, made-in-China knock-offs to countless other companies trying to replicate the Pur Gravity weighted blanket. Let's first set the record straight.
Not all weighted blankets feature even weight distribution, which means some can actually cause you to wake up feeling worse. The 2019 Pur Gravity weighted blanket is the most plush weighted blanket to date with built-in Deep Sleep technology and breathability.
The no. 1 gravity-weighted blanket I've profiled is doctor-recommended and the most breathable of all weighted blankets available on the market.
For years, weighted blankets have been recommended by doctors and sleep therapists for those living with ADHD, autism, emotional distress and aching bones. Today that same sleep technology can benefit even the most restless of sleepers.
The feeling of a weighted blanket is designed to replicate the sensation of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years to reduce anxiety in children. Weighted blankets provide what experts call “deep pressure touch stimulation” or DPTS. If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep, a weighted blanket can make a world of difference.
Weighted blankets have been a popular tool over the past 20 years in Europe and have helped people achieve a better quality of deep sleep. Now they're being used commonly in American households and throughout our region.
Features of the Pur Gravity Weighted Blanket:
- Top-rated and doctor-approved weighted blanket
- Weighs in at the recommended 15 pounds to help you sleep
- Size: 60 inches by 80 inches
- Suited for individuals weighing 125 to 230 pounds
- Improves deep REM sleep
- Clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety
- Safe, non-toxic and hypoallergenic
- Coolest weighted blanket on the market for the summer
- Helps regulate your body temperature for winter sleep
Was: $249.99
Now: $139.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.