BUY IT NOW: $30 Off Pur-Well Sleep Tight pillow with free shipping

It was hands-down the most popular deal on Cyber Monday; now it's back online and in stock for what could only be a matter of hours.

It's not tech, although there is technology tied to its development. It's not a tablet, nor is it some gadget you'll only use once in a while. On Cyber Monday consumers favored a practical product they use every day: a pillow.

The top-selling pillow in the country right now is back in stock very briefly. Let me preface today's deal with the following warning. I expect this Cyber Tuesday deal to last no more than an hour or two.

A first-of-its-kind cool bamboo sleeping pillow is the most popular Cyber Monday pillow deal thanks to its ability to lower your body temperature.

Any sleep therapist can confirm that you will not get to a deep REM sleep until your body temperature has lowered one degree. Most feather or foam pillows, including memory foam pillows, actually raise your temperature and make deep sleep difficult.

If it’s time to change your pillows, today’s price drop is likely something you’ll want to consider. Pillows are supposed to be replaced every 36 months. Many people reading this won’t even remember the last time those bedroom pillows were changed out.

Click the play button to see the pillow and its cool tech up close.

Features of the Pur-Well Sleep Tight Pillow:

Pillow constantly stays cool while offering full support to help you sleep.

Developed by sleep therapists, doctors and ideal for those with insomnia.

Helps anyone with sleep apnea or snoring issues sleep better.

Ideal for people of all ages.

Design provides extreme breathability.

Allergy safe.

Top pillow this season at its lowest-recorded price.

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

***Buy two and price drops to $29.99

For those on the go, a travel version of this same pillow is also a Cyber Monday and now Cyber Tuesday 2018 extended deal that you can score right now:

50 percent off Pur-Well Cool Head and Neck Travel Pillow with free shipping

Was: $34.00

Now: $16.99

***Buy two or more and price drops to $13.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

