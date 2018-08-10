Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $20 Off LBT Switch Wallet Case and Smartphone Holder + Free Shipping
Every day I watch out for your wallet hunting down the top deals; today my efforts are more literal. A 3-in-1 wallet phone case built for the new iPhone with options for older iPhones and Androids is my favorite steal today.
I carry a smartphone, I carry a wallet and I'm constantly on the go! I can't even begin to tell you the number of times I've almost left my wallet or smartphone at a restaurant or in a cab. If I am driving, by the time I get my smartphone in to my own car and want to use it in hands-free mode, I need yet another accessory. That all changes today with a smartphone case that protects your phone, serves as a wallet with space for your ID and credit cards, and then converts in to a standalone case or a mount for your vehicle for GPS or hands-free use.
This is hands-down the most versatile and protective case I've ever seen under $50 let alone under $30 as part of a deal that just dropped. Click the play button to see this 3-in-1 case in action.
Features of the LBT Switch Wallet Case and Smartphone Holder:
- Cases available for iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 6/7/8
- Cases available for iPhone 6 Plus, 6S Plus and iPhone 7 Plus
- Cases available for Samsung S9
- Carbon black color with fabric construction
- Keep your device safe and sound
- Air vent magnetic car mount holder is ready for when you are on the go
- Magnetic wallet case lets you safely carry your daily essentials
$20 Off LBT Switch Wallet Case and Smartphone Holder + Free Shipping
Was: $49.99
Now: $29.99
**Make sure you select the correct version for your smartphone
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.