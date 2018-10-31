Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $90 Off IDEAUSA Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones + Free Delivery

Just in time for any upcoming holiday travel, my favorite deal on Amazon today has top noise-canceling features and an amazing battery life.

Are you still under the impression that an eight-hour battery life is acceptable? How about 25 hours alongside noise cancellations features and smart features tied to one of the top audio brands in the country.

For the commuter, traveler and anyone looking to go beyond that very average pair of headphones most of us own, the new V201 headphones from IDEAUSA are a personal favorite. This same deal that dropped on Prime Day to the tune of $89.99 is back at its same price point today (as part of a new listing on Amazon).

The active noise-canceling iDEAUSA headphones had better sound quality and battery life than comparable headphones by both Beats By Dre and Bose within the same price range. For example, Beats Studio Wireless Headphones cost $379 and they have only 11 hours of battery life.

Features of the IDEAUSA Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones:

Headphones reduce 85 percent of ambient noise

A whopping 25 hours of battery life in our tests (most headphones offer just eight hours)!

Headphones quickly charge in around two hours

Back at Prime Day sales price today

Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away

Hi-Fi audio is top notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming

Extremely lightweight

Features an aptx codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price

Ideal for any commute or travel

Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included

Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows

Was: $179.99

Now: $89.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

