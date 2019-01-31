Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

You can imagine I've collected more than a few requests for car jump starters this week, as many car batteries most likely went dead in the frigid cold weather that impacted much of the country.



Today, one of my favorite inventions ever — and an invention that I've been using for a year — is the best way to jump start any dead smartphone battery and any vehicle.



It could be the most important product you ever put in your car.

Have you ever waited three hours on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere for a towing company? It’s a terrible feeling. If you’ve tried to flag down drivers in the middle of the night for a boost, that presents even more risks and is not a situation anyone should experience.

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and easily store in a glove compartment, the battery inside the iClever jump starter is so powerful it can quickly charge an Android device, iPhone or iPad Pro. It also has enough juice to jump start a vehicle! Before the next polar vortex makes its way to our region, check out the iClever — it's is one of the smartest deals you'll find, and it's complete with an SOS light, accessories and jumper cables.

Click the play button to see this power bank in action.

Features of the Smart iClever Portable Car & Truck Jump Starter/Power Bank:

Charges smartphones and tablets twice as fast as a traditional power bank

Can jump start a 3L gas or 2.5 diesel vehicle over 20 times on one charge

Jump starts trucks, cars, boats, SUVs, tractors and small yachts

Rugged and extremely compact design

Includes highly durable and powerful jump cables

The best accessory for cold weather and emergency situations

Emergency light will make you visible to emergency responders

Includes all charge cords, accessories and crocodile spark-proof clamps

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

