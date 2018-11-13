Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Don't line up! Don't let the retailers play tricks and ruin your Thanksgiving! I've found the biggest Black Friday deals that are already online so you can protect your family time and wallet this Black Friday 2018.

With 75 percent of the hottest Black Friday deals online right now, you can not only skip the line but also lock in Black Friday and lower than Black Friday pricing. The same retailers and distributors that serve Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, NewEgg, Woot and many others have every major Black Friday deal listed right now.

Below you'll find the most popular Black Friday doorbusters in the country. If you don't see a deal or doorbuster listed, it's not available yet. You can sign up for our newsletter right here to have those doorbusters emailed directly when they go live.

What are my 5 big Black Friday predictions this year? Click the play button for some shopping secrets!

Top 33 Black Friday deals and sales online now

1) $100 off top-rated electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 199.99

Now: $69.99 - $99.99

2) $50 off topp-rated true wireless Bluetooth headphones with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

***Identical performance and style to Apple Airpods!

3) $100 off Black Friday Chromebooks and Laptops with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

4) $100 off top-rated six-piece Italian non-stick cookware set with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

5) $70 off live streaming cut the cord free HD TV box with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

6) $100 off top-rated noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

7) $50 off top-rated Pur-Hydrate luxury sheet sets with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

**Choice of colors and sizes

8) $30 off no. 1-rated NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening System with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

9) $100 off Z-Edge 4K WiFi Water Proof Action Cam with free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

10) $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

***King Size adds $10

11) $45 off striive smart watches and fitness trackers with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $34.99

12) $12 off two bottles of Macadamia Nut Oil with free shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $28.99

13) $85 off Antop indoor / outdoor HD TV free TV antenna with free shipping

Was: $164.99

Now: $79.99

14) $45 off Pur Well Ageless 3-Piece Beauty Set for Women with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

15) $45 off Handsome Man aftershave and brain booster bundle with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

16) $50 off iClever Smart Power Bank and Jump Starter with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

17) $40 off smart weight loss body scale with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

18) $30 off smartphone car mount wireless charger phone holder with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

19) $24 off wireless smartphone charger for home and office with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

20) $50 off Pur-Shiatsu shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

21) $50 off Zwilling JA Henckels three-piece knife set with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

22) 50% off super bright collapsible indoor/outdoor LED lanterns with free shipping

Was: $32.00

Now: $15.99

23) 50% off cool head neck and shoulder travel pillow with free shipping

Was: $35.00

Now: $16.99

**Buy more than one and price drops to $13.99

24) $50 electric cooktop grill with touch controls with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $79.99

25) $15 off Insta-Power Smart Power Banks with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

26) $23 off indestructible Bluetooth stereo speakers with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $26.99

27) $40 off 12-piece multi-tool DIY set with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

28) $20 off LectroFan white noise and sleep machine with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $49.99

29) Black Friday's biggest HD camera drone sale with free shipping

Was: $99 - $120

Now: $49 - $69

30) $150 off iPad Air WiFi with free shipping

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

31) $50 off TP-Link smart outlets for Alexa and Google Home with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

32) 70-90 percent off Invicta, Citizen and Movado designer watches with free shipping

Men: CLICK HERE

Women: CLICK HERE

33) $70 off Wusthof 8-piece steak knife set and presentation box with free shipping

Was: $120.00

Now: $49.99

And be sure to come back to DEALBOSS for these huge holiday deals in the coming days:

Saturday: top Amazon deals

Early next week: top TV deals

Early next week: top deals on Michael Kors products

Early next week: top home accessories and producgts

Late next week: gaming deals

Late next week: Apple deals

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

