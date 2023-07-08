Two Sacramento area Raley's getting in-store Starbucks cafes

The in-store cafes are set for the Raley's in Natomas and the Bel Air in Gold River.

SACRAMENTO, California — Raley's will be making a change to some of their in-store cafes in the coming years. Specifically, they'll be bringing in-store Starbucks cafes to two of their Sacramento area stores.

One store is in Natomas and the other is the Bel Air in Gold River. Both will be changing over from Peet's Coffee. Peet's is one of many coffee providers the store has partnered with over the years, including Chocolate Fish and Drink Coffee, Do Stuff. Some stores even have wine and beer bars.

"We are excited to partner with Starbucks, a coffee industry leader and we know our customers want Starbucks! This new partnership is all about expanding our offerings and giving our customers a fresh café experience," said Chelsea Minor, spokesperson for Raley's.

Several cafes are set to changeover in the next few years, but the first phase will include the Natomas Raley's in November 2023 and the Gold River Bel Air in Spring 2024.

"All locations have different formats and customer base(s), which will help us test and learn to assess future locations," Minor said.

The company said they evaluate customers preferences, nearby offerings and their space when deciding on partnerships.

