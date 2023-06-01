Tips, tools to avoid fake reviews on online products

It can be hard to know for sure if those glowing five-star reviews are real or fake, but there are some tell-tale signs of fake reviews to look out for.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When shopping online, many take a look at the reviews to get an idea of just how good that product is. But what if those reviews aren’t real?

Mary Beth Quirk at Consumer Reports acknowledges it can be hard to know for sure if those glowing five-star reviews are real or fake, but there are some tell-tale signs of fake reviews to look out for.

One of the tips Quirk suggests is to be wary of identical phrasing in multiple reviews.

"’Wow, this product changed my life.’ If you see that 17 times on a page, that product better really be life changing, but it's probably not,” said Quirk. “It's probably more likely that it's a bunch of fake reviews or somebody who's paid to do reviews and isn't really being honest about them and is just kind of churning them out."

Take note of when the review was posted. If a lot of positive reviews flood the site in a short amount of time, that could be a red flag.

"There was one time I realized that one day I looked at it and there was a normal amount of reviews. The next day I went back and there were like 20 to 50 new reviews and I saw they had all been posted at the same time after I had looked at the page," said Quirk.

Some other tools are available to consumers shopping online, like the website Fakespot — which helps people decipher between real and fake ratings.

"Basically, anybody who's using Amazon could go on there and leave a review for something, even if they haven't bought it,” said Quirk. “With the verified purchase badges, Amazon on its end has confirmed that somebody purchased that product through their site."

You can also click on a reviewer's profile to see what they’ve written for other products. If you see one account using the same phrase on multiple products, it may be another red flag.

In the end, Quirk says you should trust your gut.

"If somebody's being really over the top, if the reviews are just totally wild and it turns out to be like a stapler, like how life changing is that stapler? So if it's too good to be true, it probably is."

Recently the Federal Trade Commission proposed new rules to take aim at businesses that buy, sell and manipulate online reviews. If the rules are approved, the penalties could add up fast — a fine of up to $50,000 for each fake review each time a consumer sees it.