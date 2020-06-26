Dollars and Sense: Getting answers to your financial questions

If you have a financial question or concern, text the 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As our communities struggle to reopen, dollars are often short, and making sense of it all can seem impossible.

But here are ABC10, we stand for you, and we are here to help. So, we are starting a new segment called ‘Dollars and Sense.’ We will be getting answers to your financial questions and helping where we can.



But first, we want to hear from you. Text us at (916) 321-3310 and tell us about your biggest challenges. We read and respond to as many texts as we can.

When it comes to your finances, no concern is too big or too small. So, whether you are one of the millions in California out of work, struggling to pay the rent or mortgage, or looking for tips to save some money- we want to hear from you.



Be sure to keep watching ‘Dollars and Sense’ for answers and solutions on ABC10 and ABC10.com.

