CHICO, Calif. — With more than a week straight of temperatures above 90 degrees in the forecast, Butte County Public Health officials announced the opening of a cooling center in Chico to help residents stay safe and save energy.

The National Weather Service issued a dangerous heat risk warning, saying that Saturday and Sunday would be the two days to be especially careful when outside. In Sacramento, temperatures are expected to hit above 105 degrees on those days.

Though temperatures in Sacramento have hit triple digits, no cooling centers are yet open in Sacramento County.

COOLING CENTER LOCATION

When: Wednesday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Jesus Center Dining Hall, 1297 Park Ave., Chico, Ca.

